Calendar » All Wrapped Up: The Art of Giving

December 13, 2014 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Gift Workshop

Ages 5 –12

This one-day workshop provides the opportunity for children to gain inspiration from works in the Museum’s collection and create handmade cards, prints, ornaments, and more. Students draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts to share with friends and family. Workshop size is limited to 30 children grouped by age.

Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara Street

$65 SBMA Members/$75 Non-Members

To register, visit www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies or contact Rachael Krieps at 884-6414 or [email protected]