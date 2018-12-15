All Wrapped Up: The Art of Giving
December 15, 2018 from 9 am - 3 pm
This one-day workshop provides the opportunity for children to gain inspiration from works in the Museum’s collection and create handmade cards, prints, ornaments, and more. Students draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts to share with friends and family.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: December 15, 2018 9 am - 3 pm
- Price: $65 SBMA Members/$75 Non-Members
- Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/allwrappedup18