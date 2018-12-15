Pixel Tracker

Saturday, December 15 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

All Wrapped Up: The Art of Giving

December 15, 2018 from 9 am - 3 pm
All Wrapped Up: The Art of Giving

This one-day workshop provides the opportunity for children to gain inspiration from works in the Museum’s collection and create handmade cards, prints, ornaments, and more. Students draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts to share with friends and family.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: December 15, 2018 9 am - 3 pm
  • Price: $65 SBMA Members/$75 Non-Members
  • Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House
  • Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/allwrappedup18
 
 
 