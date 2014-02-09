Calendar » All You Need is Love: Buddhist Love Pane

February 9, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Celebrate Valentine's in a different way.

We all wish for good relationships in our lives, but relationships between parents and children, couples, or even just between friends often suffer from misunderstanding, unrealistic expectations and conflict. We love each other, and yet we are not always happy together. This is because we do not understand the real nature of love and how to practically improve our love in our close relationships.

At this special fundraiser you can ask your questions about love, anonymously, and receive practical and qualified answers from a “Buddhist Love Panel”.

The evening will include social time to enjoy a decadent spread of desserts, beverages, and music. There will also be an auction of wonderful items that are perfect for Valentine’s Day.

$15 per person, $25 for two…why not bring a friend!

