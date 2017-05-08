Calendar » Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop!

Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop!

May 8, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

The Sansum Clinic (215 Pesetas Lane) invites you to join the Advance Care Planning Community Workshop in the 3rd floor conference room today from 10a.m. to noon! For information and registration, call (866) 829-0909 or visit https://calendar.sansumclinic.org/event/advance-directives-workshop-5/#viewfull