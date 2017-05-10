Calendar » Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop!

May 10, 2017 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Two hours is all it takes to complete your advanced care directives and protect your end-of-life wishes. Join us TODAY from 4-6 p.m. at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (602 E. Montecito St.) in the Community Room for this FREE workshop! For more information and registration, call (805) 845-5314 or register online here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-workshop-at-visiting-nurse-and-hospice-care-on-may-10-2017-registration-32935867065