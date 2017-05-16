Calendar » Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop!

May 16, 2017 from 3:30pm - 5:00 pm

Join us in another free community workshop TODAY, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Valle Verde Retirement Community (900 Calle De Los Amigos) for help with completing your advanced care directives. For information or registration, call (805) 845-5314 or register here! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-workshop-at-valle-verde-retirement-community-on-may-16-2017-registration-32936135869