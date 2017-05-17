Calendar » Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop!

May 17, 2017 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara (1535 Santa Barbara St.) is proud to host another Advance Care Planning Community Workshop! Join us today from 1-3 p.m in Jefferson Hall for help with planning your end-of-life care! For information and registration, call (805) 845-5314 or register here! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-community-workshop-at-unitarian-society-on-may-17-2017-registration-32936205076