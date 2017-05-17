Calendar » Alliance for Living and Dying Well Community Workshop!

May 17, 2017 from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

If you are located closer to De La Vina Street, join us today at the Garden Court from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. (1116 De La Vina St.) and let our assistants help you complete your advanced care directives for free! For information and registration, call (805) 845-5314 or register here! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advance-care-planning-community-workshop-at-garden-court-on-may-17-2017-registration-32936243190