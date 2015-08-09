Calendar » ALMA SANGRE PLAYING 1880 UNION HOTEL

August 9, 2015 from 4:00PM - 8PM

After a 14 year run in rock band Totimoshi, husband and wife Antonio Aguilar and Meg Castellanos come back to their roots. The son of migrant field workers and daughter of a Cuban refugee have found their new calling in Alma Sangre. The trio is rounded out by Silas Hite, an Emmy winning composer. Songs are sung in Spanish and invoke the passion of Chavela Vargas, mixed with flamenco dance, latin rhythms, mandolin and Spanish guitar.