October 2, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/index.aspx or (805) 893-3535 30th Anniversary Season Alonzo King, Founder and Artistic Director “Alonzo King is one of the few bona fide visionaries in the ballet world today.” San Francisco Chronicle Celebrated Alonzo King LINES Ballet returns to enrapture audiences with works of luminous beauty. Collaborating with internationally acclaimed composers, musicians and artists – from double bassist Edgar Meyer to percussionist Mickey Hart to the Shaolin Monks – King creates award-winning contemporary ballet that draws on deeply rooted cultural traditions, imbuing a classical form with new expressive potential. His redoubtable choreography, brought to life by the extraordinary LINES dancers, evokes a profound sense of shared humanity.