Alternative Christmas Market
Are you tired of the holiday consumerism scene? The Alternative Christmas Market at Trinity provides another way of giving. So don’t just shop –- justice shop! Come join us to learn about and support justice organizations through meaningful gift and donation card purchases.
Participating Organizations:
Heifer International -- Livestock gifts to families and need.
American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem – Peace and reconciliation through churches, schools and hospitals in the Holy Land.
Episcopal Relief and Development (ERD) – Disaster relief around the world.
Global AIDS Interfaith Alliance (GAIA) – Basic health services targeting AIDS and malaria in Malawi.
Angels Bearing Gifts – Provides gifts at Christmas to local adults with disabilities who lack family support.
Unite to Light – Provides solar lights for the developing world.
World Dance For Humanity – Helps genocide survivors in Rwanda rebuild their lives through education, training, livestock, and community support.
Trinity Kids Crafts – Craft works created by Trinity children.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Trinity Episcopal Church
- Starts: December 10, 2017 9:00am - 12:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 1500 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.trinitysb.org
