December 10, 2017 from 9:00am - 12:30pm

Are you tired of the holiday consumerism scene? The Alternative Christmas Market at Trinity provides another way of giving. So don’t just shop –- justice shop! Come join us to learn about and support justice organizations through meaningful gift and donation card purchases.

Participating Organizations:

Heifer International -- Livestock gifts to families and need.

American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem – Peace and reconciliation through churches, schools and hospitals in the Holy Land.

Episcopal Relief and Development (ERD) – Disaster relief around the world.

Global AIDS Interfaith Alliance (GAIA) – Basic health services targeting AIDS and malaria in Malawi.

Angels Bearing Gifts – Provides gifts at Christmas to local adults with disabilities who lack family support.

Unite to Light – Provides solar lights for the developing world.

World Dance For Humanity – Helps genocide survivors in Rwanda rebuild their lives through education, training, livestock, and community support.

Trinity Kids Crafts – Craft works created by Trinity children.