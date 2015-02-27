Alternatives to Incarceration for Homelessness, Substance Use or Mental Health Disorders
A FREE Community Forum on Treatment and Housing Alternatives to Incarceration for People who are Struggling with Homelessness, Substance Use or Mental Health Disorders
227 East Arrellaga Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street
Three short films which highlight communities where effective, compassionate,
and cost-effective alternatives to incarceration have been successfully implemented
Plus
A presentation on the proposed Next Steps solution for Santa Barbara County,
which combines residential treatment and supportive housing
An interactive panel discussion with
Deedrea Edgar - Deputy Public Defender
Frank Thompson - Housing Consultant
Grant House - retired City Councilmember, Strategic Coordinator of Next Steps
David Hopkins – formerly homeless Drug and Alcohol Counselor
Silvia Perez, Peer Recovery Specialist at ADMHS
Free to the Public. Donations Gladly Accepted.
Event Details
- Starts: February 27, 2015 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Unity Church Sanctuary, 227 East Arrellaga Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.bravenewfilms.org/peterglenryan/overcriminalizedsb
