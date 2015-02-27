Calendar » Alternatives to Incarceration for Homelessness, Substance Use or Mental Health Disorders

February 27, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A FREE Community Forum on Treatment and Housing Alternatives to Incarceration for People who are Struggling with Homelessness, Substance Use or Mental Health Disorders

227 East Arrellaga Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street

Three short films which highlight communities where effective, compassionate,

and cost-effective alternatives to incarceration have been successfully implemented

Plus

A presentation on the proposed Next Steps solution for Santa Barbara County,

which combines residential treatment and supportive housing

An interactive panel discussion with

Deedrea Edgar - Deputy Public Defender

Frank Thompson - Housing Consultant

Grant House - retired City Councilmember, Strategic Coordinator of Next Steps

David Hopkins – formerly homeless Drug and Alcohol Counselor

Silvia Perez, Peer Recovery Specialist at ADMHS

Free to the Public. Donations Gladly Accepted.