Calendar » Altius String Quartet

November 16, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Formed in 2011 at Southern Methodist University Meadows School of the Arts, Altius currently holds the position as Fellowship String Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Colorado-Boulder and have been awarded prizes at many internationally respected competitions, including the 2016 Alice and Eleonore Schoenfeld International String Competition, the 2014 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, the 2014 Coltman Chamber Music Competition, and the 2013 Plowman Chamber Music Competition. The program includes Quartet, Op. 76, No. 4 by Haydn, Quartet in f minor, Op. 13 by Mendelssohn, and American Quartet by Dvořák.