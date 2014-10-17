Calendar » Alumni Art Exhibit

October 17, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

This year, the pioneering Cal Lutheran graduating classes of 1964 and 1965 are coming together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the college’s first commencement. In honor of this reunion and milestone, the William Rolland Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of alumni artwork that opens just in time for Homecoming and Family Weekend. Come see the work of career artists educated at Cal Lutheran, in a variety of styles and media. Several alumni artists will be on hand to discuss their work.

The William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit will be open Oct. 16 through Jan. 8. For information, call 805-493-3697 or visit www.callutheran.edu/rolland. For updates, follow the gallery on Facebook or on Twitter @WRollandGallery.