Calendar » Always Free Santa Barbara Music Club Concerts

February 20, 2016 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm

THE SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2015-2016 SEASON

Saturday, February 20, 2016: 3 pm

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music at Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Public Library.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists.

The program opens with an impressive three-part presentation entitled "Songs We Live By," featuring Carol Ann Manzi, soprano, and Thomas Heck, classical guitar. Beginning with "Songs About You," comprising the familiar The Song is You and All the Things You Are, by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein, then turning to "Songs Turning Conventional Wisdom On Its Head," comprising the powerful Reversals, a Song Cycle by Thomas Heck on Poems by David Krieger, then finally "Songs of Courage and Resolve," comprising the popular Somewhere (from West Side Story) by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, and You'll Never Walk Alone, by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein.

The three songs in Thomas Heck's Reversals are "The Good Name of War," "What is Holy," and "A Day Like Any Other Day." It is noteworthy that the third song, honoring civil rights activist Rosa Parks — who refused to surrender her bus seat to a white passenger, spurring the Montgomery boycott and other efforts to end segregation — takes its title from Ms. Parks' statement, "It was just a day like any other day. The only thing that made it significant was that the masses of the people joined in."

Next, flutists Eliana and Elizabeth Van Renterghem and pianist Bridget Hough present the delightful "Allegro maestoso" from the Concerto for Two Flutes in D minor by Franz and Karl Doppler. The Doppler brothers, born in Lemberg in what is now the Ukraine, were both virtuoso flutists, and their compositions – sometimes written together, as is this one – reflect the tastes of mid-nineteenth-century salon music and make great use of ethnic thematic materials. At times suggesting the young Mendelssohn, the work is lighthearted and vivacious.

The program will conclude with soprano Kim Holmquist and pianist Bridget Hough interpreting two groups of fascinating and exceptionally contrasting songs, one by Mexican composers of the first half of the 20th century and one of early American songs arranged by Aaron Copland. For the attractive Mexican group, Ms. Holmquist has selected To Huey Tlahtzin Cuahtemoc by Salvador Moreno (to be sung in Nahuatl), Caminante del Mayab by Guty Cárdenas, Canción de cuna a Patricia by José Sabre Marroquín, and Aleluya by Manuel María Ponce. The imaginative Copland arrangements of the beautiful American folk songs will include Boatman's Dance, Simple Gifts, Long Time Ago, and I Bought Me a Cat.

For additional information about this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit our web site at www.sbmusicclub.org, or Email [email protected]

- Betty Oberacker