Calendar » Amadeus Live

March 17, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

The Santa Barbara Symphony presents Amadeus Live, a showing of the multi-Academy Award® winning 1984 motion picture accompanied by Mozart’s most celebrated works, performed live in-sync by a full orchestra and choir on Sunday, March 17 at 3:00 pm at the Granada Theatre. Winner of 8 Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Milos Foreman’s sumptuous Amadeus is an aural and visual treat for all the senses. Dirk Brossé serves as guest conductor for this multisensory performance, alongside Natasha Kislenko on piano and the Santa Barbara Symphony Chorus. For tickets, head to thesymphony.org or call the Granada Box Office at 805.899.2222.