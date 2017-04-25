Calendar » Amanda McBroom in voices

April 25, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Rubicon Theatre Company announces an intimate one-night-only concert with Golden Globe Award-Winner and Grammy nominee Amanda McBroom. A Rubicon favorite both as a singer and actress, celebrates her new CD with a concert called voices on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.



Ojai resident Amanda McBroom, is known to Rubicon audiences for her dramatic portrayals in Other Desert Cities (Indy Award), A Delicate Balance and Jacques Brel. As a singer/songwriter, she is a legend throughout the world, and has been called “…the greatest cabaret performer of her generation, an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match.” McBroom first came to the attention of the music public when Bette Midler’s version of McBroom’s song “The Rose” hit number one all over the world. But it was McBroom’s performance of her own song on the Golden Globes (she won), Grammys (she didn’t) and “The Tonight Show” that launched her musical career. Her songs have been recorded by Leanne Rhimes, Barry Manilow, Judy Collins, Barbara Cook, Anne Murray, Betty Buckley, Harry Belafonte, and Baby Dinosaurs in “The Land Before Time” animated film series. This new concert celebrates her recently released CD, “voices,” with her first re-cutting of “The Rose” since 1980 (in a duet with country legend Vince Gill). The CD also features the Tom Paxton classic “The Last Thing on my Mind,” one of Johnny Mathis’ biggest hits, “12th of Never,” and ten new song. McBroom will be accompanied by Musical Director Michele Brourman on piano, Stephan Oberhoff on guitar, synth and percussion, and Larry Tuttle on bass; with Rob Tro performing backup vocals.



Tickets for Amanda McBroom: voices are $69.50, plus a $4 processing fee. Tickets for the concert may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Company Box Office at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura (Laurel entrance and downstairs) or online at www.rubicontheatre.org. To charge by phone, call 805.667.2900.