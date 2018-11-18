Calendar » Amelie

November 18, 2018 from 2:00 pm

OUT OF THE BOX THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS

AMÉLIE

One woman decides to change the world by changing the lives of the people she knows in AMÉLIE, a fanciful modern-day fairy tale. Embark on a mesmerizing journey with inquisitive and painfully shy Amélie as she turns the streets of Montmartre into a world of her own imagining, while secretly orchestrating small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy to those around her. When a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to fight against her fear and find her voice.

Music and lyrics by Daniel Messé

Lyrics by Nathan Tyson

Book by Craig Lucas

Based on the film written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant.

Featuring Nikko Arce (Nino), Deborah Bertling (Amandine/Philomene), Christian Duarte (Lucien/Good-Looking Lug/Adrien Wells), Bill Egan (Raphael/Bretodeau/Mysterious Man), Austin Escamilla (Joseph/Fluffy/Collignon’s Father), Samantha Eve (Amélie), Felicia Hall (Suzanne), Rich Hoag (Collignon/Dufayel), Miller James (Blind Beggar/Gnome/Anchorman), Mikayla Knight (Gina), Terry Li (Georgette/Sylvie/Collignon’s Mother), Ember Reiter (Young Amélie), Willie Simpson (Hipolito/Belgian Tourist/Elton John), and Hattie Ugoretz (Young Amélie).

TIMES: Friday, November 9 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, November 10 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, November 11 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Friday, November 16 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, November 17 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, November 18 at 2:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $35 general, $20 students and seniors

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408