Calendar » America to Me (Episodes 1 and 2)

February 6, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Cup of Culture

America to Me (Episodes 1 and 2)

Wed, Feb 6th, 6 PM

Film Screening/MCC Theater

This documentary series presents an exclusive look into an academic year at suburban Chicago's Oak Park and River Forest High Schools. Students, teachers, and administrators from one of the country's highest performing and diverse public schools are profiled in the face of decades-old racial and educational inequities. The series delves into the experiences of the racially diverse student population, sparking conversations about what has and has not succeeded in the quest to achieve racial equity and overcome bias in education. 58m/60m