American Diabetes Association Tour De Cure

November 17, 2012 from 7:00 am - 3:00 pm

The American Diabetes Association is bringing the Tour De Cure back to scenic Santa Barbara! The carefully chosen cycling routes, beginning and ending at Leadbetter Beach, showcase the most glorious views that Santa Barbara has to offer while providing an opportunity for our community to support those battling Diabetes. Join the ADA as they raise money make advances in the treatment and prevention of Diabetes.