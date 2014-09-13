Calendar » American Diabetes Association’s Tour de Cure Women’s Series

September 13, 2014 from 8:00am

Grab your bikes, ladies!

Tour de Cure Women’s Series

What better way to spend time with your girlfriends than doing something active together that celebrates your health? Whether an avid cyclist or just a beginner, the Tour de Cure Women’s Series is a chance to ride in sisterhood to celebrate all women living with diabetes and all those affected by the disease. For more than twenty years men and women have been taking the ride of their life in Tour de Cure events across the country, but the Women’s Series is our vision to show the world the passion and commitment that women have to helping change the future of diabetes! Register today and join the unique camaraderie of women that want to ride to help Stop Diabetes®.

Register Now! www.diabetes.org/womenstoursocal

Visit our facebook! www.facebook.com/womenstoursocal

http://main.diabetes.org/site/PageServer?pagename=TCW_homepage

Date: Saturday, September 13th

Routes: 8-miles, 20-miles, 37-miles & 67-miles

Start Location: Leadbetter Beach, Santa Barbara, CA

Contact Information: Lauren Kelly, 1-888-DIABETES x7423 or [email protected]

Additional: $200 fundraising minimum. All riders will receive a commemorative long-sleeved dri-fit t-shirt, breakfast, lunch and amazing women focused route support