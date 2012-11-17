American Girl Fashion Show
The Junior League of Santa Barbara is hosting our 6th annual fundraising event, The American Girl Fashion Show. The show is a fun-filled event for girls and their families, friends, and favorite dolls! Celebrate the experience of being a girl through a colorful presentation of historical and contemporary fashions. Four show times: November 17th at 10:30am and 1:30pm & November 18th at 11:30am and 2:30pm Please visit our website for reservations and details: www.jlsantabarbara.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Parent Click, Mentor LLC
- Starts: November 17, 2012 10:30am and 1:30pm
- Price: $35
- Location: Hyatt Santa Barbara
- Website: http://jlsantabarbara.org
