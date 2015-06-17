Calendar » American Heart Association will host a Heart Walk Kick-Off event on Wednesday, June 17, 2015

June 17, 2015 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The American Heart Association, Santa Barbara Community, and business leaders will participate in a Heart & Stroke Walk kick-off event in anticipation of the fall Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/Run on Wednesday, June 17, 2015 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Brewing Company, 501 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.Complimentary heart-healthy appetizers will be provided, as attendees learn more about forming a team, recruiting team members and fundraising tips! The Heart Walk Kick-off event is sponsored nationally by Subway and locally by Santa Barbara Brewing Company and Bay Clubs.

The Heart Walk-Kickoff event will provide community members with the information they need to prepare and get inspired to participate in the upcoming 5k Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/run that will raise awareness of cardiovascular disease and stroke, the leading causes of death in Santa Barbara County. These events will empower community members to take charge of their health while raising critical funds for the fight to end heart disease and stroke. For more information or to register for the Heart & Stroke Walk/Run, visit www.sbheartwalk.com. To RSVP, please contact Lisa M. Thomas by calling (805) 963-8862 or e-mail: [email protected]