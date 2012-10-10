Calendar » American Indian Heritage Month- Art Exhibit

October 10, 2012 from 8:00 am

Thursday, November 1, 6 pm As members of the Black Sheep Art Collective, Avarian Chee (Diné), Jeff Slim (Diné), and Cy Wagoner (Diné) have promoted local talent through summer youth programs around the Navajo reservation with mural workshops and assembling art shows. Their work reflects memories of stories read, heard, and experienced; stories of beauty and strength inspired by youth; and memories of childhood, authors, and father figures.