Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:29 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

American Indian Heritage Month: California Indian

October 24, 2012 from 6:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater Nick Thomas, a Pomo Indian and a successful Los Angeles radio host, is forced back to the reservation to help his brother and tribal leader lead the Tule Lake Rancheria out of danger from a seedy casino investor, ultimately claiming sovereignty of their Native American rights. Discussion with the director following the screening. Timothy Andrew Ramos, 97 min., English, 2011, USA.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: October 24, 2012 6:00 pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: MultiCultural Center Theater
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/
 
 
 