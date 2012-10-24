Calendar » American Indian Heritage Month: California Indian

October 24, 2012 from 6:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater Nick Thomas, a Pomo Indian and a successful Los Angeles radio host, is forced back to the reservation to help his brother and tribal leader lead the Tule Lake Rancheria out of danger from a seedy casino investor, ultimately claiming sovereignty of their Native American rights. Discussion with the director following the screening. Timothy Andrew Ramos, 97 min., English, 2011, USA.