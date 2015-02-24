Calendar » American Muslims and the Reform of Islam with Zareena Grewal

February 24, 2015 from 6:00pm

This talk is based on ten years of research for Prof. Grewal’s book Islam is a Foreign Country, which explores how the question of who defines Islam today is intertwined with American Muslim’s identity as a national religious minority and as part of the umma, a global majority. Dr. Grewal is associate professor of American Studies and Religious Studies at Yale University.