American Muslims and the Reform of Islam with Zareena Grewal

February 24, 2015 from 6:00pm

This talk is based on ten years of research for Prof. Grewal’s book Islam is a Foreign Country, which explores how the question of who defines Islam today is intertwined with American Muslim’s identity as a national religious minority and as part of the umma, a global majority. Dr. Grewal is associate professor of American Studies and Religious Studies at Yale University.

 

