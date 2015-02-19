Calendar » American Presidents and the Bully Pulpit

February 19, 2015 from 5:30pm

Westmont professors Tom Knecht and Rachel Winslow explore presidential leadership in a free, public lecture on Thursday, Feb. 19, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street. No tickets are required; the limited seating is available on a first-­come, first­-served basis. For more information, please call (805) 565-­6051.

Knecht and Winslow will examine why U.S. presidents captivate and inspire us and why are we so quick to praise and excoriate them. The panel, moderated by Provost Mark Sargent, will consider Goodwin’s insights on presidential leadership and share their own research amid experiences.