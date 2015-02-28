Calendar » American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs

February 28, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Film and Discussion. Constructive change and humanistic progress require people with commitment to ideals and compassionate concern for the well-being of others. Such a person is an unsung heroine, Grace Lee Boggs, 99, a Chinese American philosopher, writer and activist working in Detroit, Michigan for over 75 years. Engaged in the labor, civil rights and Black Power movements, she used her experience and dedicated her life to constructive social change, first as a Marxist, and eventually as a proponent of non-violence as taught by Martin Luther King. American Revolutionary offers us an inspiring tale of how this smart, determined, idealistic Chinese American woman became a civil rights movement fixture from its earliest post-war days and, later, a spokesperson for Black Power. Often the only non-black — and only woman — in a roomful of unapologetic activists planning for a revolution they believed inevitable, Grace Boggs challenged people “to not get stuck in old ideas. Keep recognizing that reality is changing and that your ideas have to change.” Revolution, Boggs says, "is about something deeper within the human experience — the ability to transform oneself and transform the world." Discussion will follow the showing of this 82-minute documentary.

This event is a collaboration with the award-winning documentary series POV (www.pbs.org/pov).