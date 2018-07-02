Calendar » American Riviera Bank Selling Paper Bones to Support the Arthritis Foundation

July 2, 2018 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Santa Barbara -- American Riviera Bank is partnering with the Arthritis Foundation by selling paper “bones” for $10 each throughout the month of July. All proceeds will go to find a cure for the disease which affects over 50 million Americans (one in four) and is a leading cause of disability in the United States.

American Riviera Bank’s month-long bone selling campaign culminates on Friday, July 27, with the bank’s 3rd annual Dog Days of Summer event, when employees and customers bring their dogs to the bank branches for some canine fun. There will be a “Cutest Dog” contest, special dog gifts and treats. This year, K Nine Solutions plans to visit the Santa Barbara County offices to conduct free two-hour “Ask the Trainer” sessions. K Nine Solutions will be at the Goleta office from 10 a.m.-noon, at the Montecito office from 1-3 p.m., and at the Santa Barbara office from 4-6 p.m. They will also offer a raffle prize for each office.

American Riviera Bank is asking the public and bank customers to join in the fun, as well as consider buying a bone (or two or more), to help raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation, which advocates for the arthritis community. Bones can be purchased in any American Riviera Bank branch location.