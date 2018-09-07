Calendar » American Riviera Bank’s Teddy Bear Fundraiser Helps Local Kids Battling Cancer

September 7, 2018 from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Santa Barbara -- The soft teddy bears greeting customers this month at American Riviera Bank are for sale through September in honor of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) which helps families with kids (up to age 21) battling cancer. Over the years, the foundation has donated about $2 million to families in need in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties.

The plush toys are available for $20 each and will continue to be sold through September 28. The sale of teddy bears support TBCF’s annual Gold Ribbon fundraising campaign, which takes place every September, in conjunction with National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.