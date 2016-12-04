Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

American Scandinavian Foundation Christmas Dinner and Santa Lucia Pageant

December 4, 2016 from 5:15pm - 9:30pm

Join The American Scandinavian Foundation Christmas Dinner and Santa Lucia Pageant

5:15-6:00 p.m. Glögg Social

No Host Bar opens

6:00 p.m. Santa Lucia Pageant

6:30 p.m. Scandinavian Dinner

7:30 p.m. Dancing around the Christmas Tree

World Dance for Humanity with Janet Reineck, Santa Claus, Kids Corner, Live & Silent Auction, Free Valet Parking

Visit our website for event cost, RSVP information and details.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: ASFSB
  • Starts: December 4, 2016 5:15pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: $70
  • Location: Four Seasons Biltmore
  • Website: http://asfsb.net
 
 
 