American Scandinavian Foundation Christmas Dinner & Santa Lucia Pagent

December 7, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:30pm

The American Scandinavian Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Christmas Dinner event will be held at the Montecito Country Club on December 7th at 5:00pm. There will be a Silent Auction, Live entertainment, Dancing with Papa Heinz, Santa Lucia Pageant with Christmas caroling and a Visit from Santa for the children.

Adults $75 Children 5-12 years $20 Children under 5 free with adult

This is a once a year opportunity to celebrate the season and help raise funds for scholarships to be offered to Santa Barbara County high school seniors and college students. Our scholarship funds are managed by The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and the scholarships are open to students who are interested in their Scandinavian Heritage, culture, art and history.

For more information email [email protected] or visit www.asfsb.net or call Brooke 805-565-2126