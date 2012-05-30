Calendar » American Wine Society SB: “Italian Flair”

May 30, 2012 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

A bit bored with the usual suspects, Zin, Cab, Pinot, Syrah, Merlot and the like? Think of ‘La Dolce Vita’ and come join the fifth event to savor the Italian Flair, at the fifth AWSSB event! Participants will be able to sample up to six variety of grapes, from areas in California where Italian grapes show their best: Pinot Grigio, and Barbera, Nebbiolo, Primitivo, Dolcetto and Sangiovese. Guest presenter: John Backer, owner and winemaker at August Ridge Winery of Paso Robles AVA.