American Wine Society SB chapter presents Tannat Tasting!

November 14, 2012 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

AWSSB announces its 7th event to honor a French grape called "Tannat". Guest presenter for the evening is Eric Laumann, owner?winemaker for Cambiata Winery in King City. Chile has Carmenère as the “national grape”, Argentina has adopted Malbec, and Uruguay has embraced Tannat. A grape from the South-West of France. Participants will be able to sample up to six selection of Tannat from France California and Uruguay.