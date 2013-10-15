Calendar » American Winter screening and reception

October 15, 2013 from 7pm - 9:30pm

Free film screening and a panel discussion with filmmaker Harry Gantz, SB County Supervisor Salud Carbajal, Executive Director Good Samaritan Shelter Sylvia Barnard. Followed by a free reception.

Documentary feature film that follows the personal stories of families struggling in the aftermath of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. Filmed over the course of one winter in one American city, the film presents an intimate snapshot of the state of the nation's economy as it is playing out in millions of American families, and highlights the human consequences of the decline of the middle class and the fracturing of the American Dream.