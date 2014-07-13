Americana Alive, Sounds of Santa Barbara
July 13, 2014 from 6PM - 10PM
Americana Alive, spotlighting six local artists:
Erland, The Kinds, Doublewide
Kings, Omar Vescano, Bear Erickson, and HaddonCord.
Program: The evening kicks off at 5pm on the terrace outside the Theatre – with strolling minstrels, food and sponsor exhibits. Doors open at 6pm. The bands will play short but sweet sets, and collaborating between set changes.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 13, 2014 6PM - 10PM
- Price: $19, $29
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street