Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Americana Alive, Sounds of Santa Barbara

July 13, 2014 from 6PM - 10PM

Americana Alive, spotlighting six local artists:

Erland, The Kinds, Doublewide
Kings, Omar Vescano, Bear Erickson, and HaddonCord.

Program:  The evening kicks off at 5pm on the terrace outside the Theatre – with strolling minstrels, food and sponsor exhibits. Doors open at 6pm. The bands will play short but sweet sets, and collaborating between set changes.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 13, 2014 6PM - 10PM
  • Price: $19, $29
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
 
 
 