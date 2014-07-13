Calendar » Americana Alive, Sounds of Santa Barbara

July 13, 2014 from 6PM - 10PM

Americana Alive, spotlighting six local artists:

Erland, The Kinds, Doublewide

Kings, Omar Vescano, Bear Erickson, and HaddonCord.

Program: The evening kicks off at 5pm on the terrace outside the Theatre – with strolling minstrels, food and sponsor exhibits. Doors open at 6pm. The bands will play short but sweet sets, and collaborating between set changes.