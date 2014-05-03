Calendar » Americana Music Jam

May 3, 2014 from 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2942 or (805) 893-3535

Americana Music Jam

Alternate dates for this performance:

Sat, May 3 / 5:00 PM

Sat, May 3 / 7:00 PM

Sat, May 3 / 9:00 PM

With its first Americana Music Jam, A&L pays tribute to the roots of American music, featuring emerging artists and heavy hitters alike. Join us for a sonic ride that stomps, sways and swings into the past and present.

5 PM – Run Boy Run

A bluegrass quintet rooted in the old-timey Appalachian South that ventures into brave new musical frontiers.

7PM – The Haden Triplets

Honeyed vocal harmonies and songs spun from Ozark tradition, harkening back to the sweet melodizing of the Carter Family. As seen at SXSW!

9 PM – Jackie Greene

Bridging the alt-rock and jam-band worlds, singer-songwriter Jackie Greene mixes a dash of country-western and R&B into his rock and roll.

For SOhO dinner reservations, call (805) 962-7776

SOhO is a standing-room/club venue. There is no assigned seating.