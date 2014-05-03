Americana Music Jam
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2942 or (805) 893-3535
Alternate dates for this performance:
Sat, May 3 / 5:00 PM
Sat, May 3 / 7:00 PM
Sat, May 3 / 9:00 PM
With its first Americana Music Jam, A&L pays tribute to the roots of American music, featuring emerging artists and heavy hitters alike. Join us for a sonic ride that stomps, sways and swings into the past and present.
5 PM – Run Boy Run
A bluegrass quintet rooted in the old-timey Appalachian South that ventures into brave new musical frontiers.
7PM – The Haden Triplets
Honeyed vocal harmonies and songs spun from Ozark tradition, harkening back to the sweet melodizing of the Carter Family. As seen at SXSW!
9 PM – Jackie Greene
Bridging the alt-rock and jam-band worlds, singer-songwriter Jackie Greene mixes a dash of country-western and R&B into his rock and roll.
For SOhO dinner reservations, call (805) 962-7776
SOhO is a standing-room/club venue. There is no assigned seating.
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: May 3, 2014 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
- Price: $40.00
- Location: SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2942