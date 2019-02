Calendar » America’s Boating Club Presents a Course for the California Boaters Card

February 26, 2019 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

As of January 1, 2019 California law requires anyone operating a vessel with a motor must possess a California Boaters card. This law was enacted to improve safe boating practices in California lakes and seas. The Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron offers a comprehensive Safe Boating course in a classroom environment with boaters delivering instruction laced with practical local knowledge. Successful completion of the course qualifies you to receive the California Boaters Card. Operating a vessel in California waters without a Boaters Card could result in fines (like a driver’s license).