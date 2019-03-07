Calendar » America’s Boating Club Presents “Art Floats My Boat”

March 7, 2019 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Dr. Katheryn Padgett is a regular speaker at events around town. She has a number of topics at her disposal and her presentation Thursday night will blend art and boating. Dr. Padgett is Past President of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Docent Council, is on the Steering Committee of the Museum Collectors Council, and is co-chair of the Docent Community Speakers Program. Don't miss this event that will be informative and entertaining.