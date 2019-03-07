America’s Boating Club Presents “Art Floats My Boat”
Dr. Katheryn Padgett is a regular speaker at events around town. She has a number of topics at her disposal and her presentation Thursday night will blend art and boating. Dr. Padgett is Past President of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Docent Council, is on the Steering Committee of the Museum Collectors Council, and is co-chair of the Docent Community Speakers Program. Don't miss this event that will be informative and entertaining.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron
- Starts: March 7, 2019 7:30pm - 9:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 120 Harbor Way (Waterfront Classroom -upstairs from the Harbor Post Office)
- Website: https://www.sbsps.net/
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron