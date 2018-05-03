America’s Boating Club Presents Stories from Local Boaters
May 3, 2018 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm
Enjoy the real life experience of Jim Hirsch during his voyage from New Caledonia to Australia in less than perfect conditions. Listen to Alyssa Lewis and Patrick White review progress on their extensive refurbishing of their sailboat. Refreshments will be provided.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron
- Starts: May 3, 2018 7:30pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Waterfront Classroom -upstairs from the Harbor Post Office
- Website: http://www.sbsps.net/boating-event/membership-meeting-3/
