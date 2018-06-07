Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:00 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

America’s Boating Club Presents Stories from Local Boaters

June 7, 2018 from 7:30 PM - 9:00pm

What is heavy weather as experienced in your boat?  Have you ever been caught out?  How did that feel? What did you do?  Real stories of real people having a hard time in heavy weather.  Techniques discussed on how to handle heavy weather and survive mentally.  Presented by well-known mariner, Mike Pyzel.

 

  Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron
  • Starts: June 7, 2018 7:30 PM - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  SB Waterfront Classroom, 125 Harbor Way -above the Harbor Post Office
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron
 
 
 