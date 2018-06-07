Calendar » America’s Boating Club Presents Stories from Local Boaters

June 7, 2018 from 7:30 PM - 9:00pm

What is heavy weather as experienced in your boat? Have you ever been caught out? How did that feel? What did you do? Real stories of real people having a hard time in heavy weather. Techniques discussed on how to handle heavy weather and survive mentally. Presented by well-known mariner, Mike Pyzel.