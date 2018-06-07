America’s Boating Club Presents Stories from Local Boaters
June 7, 2018 from 7:30 PM - 9:00pm
What is heavy weather as experienced in your boat? Have you ever been caught out? How did that feel? What did you do? Real stories of real people having a hard time in heavy weather. Techniques discussed on how to handle heavy weather and survive mentally. Presented by well-known mariner, Mike Pyzel.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron
- Starts: June 7, 2018 7:30 PM - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: SB Waterfront Classroom, 125 Harbor Way -above the Harbor Post Office
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Sail & Power Squadron