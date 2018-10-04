Calendar » America’s Boating Club Presents Stories from Local Boaters

October 4, 2018 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Possibly the most challenging element of boating in the Santa Barbara Channel Islands, the Art of Anchoring will be discussed in all its technical aspects and humorous results. It’s said that once you learn to successfully anchor here, you can anchor anywhere. Local mariner extraordinaire, Mike Pyzel, provides his years of experience and observations in this two hour seminar.