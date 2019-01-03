Calendar » America’s Boating Club Presents Stories from Local Boaters

January 3, 2019 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

An annual boating rally known as the Baja Ha-Ha involves approximately 150 boats leaving San Diego at the end of October and arriving Cabo San Lucas, Mexico 10 days later. This rally has introduced thousands of boaters to long-distance voyaging in a somewhat safe environment of mild weather conditions and the security of being accompanied by many others. Come hear the experiences of at least four Santa Barbara boaters who have participated in this rally and you may realize that just about anyone can become a long-distance voyager.