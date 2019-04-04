Calendar » America’s Boating Club Presents Stories from Local Boaters

April 4, 2019 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Cruising has been referred to as, "Maintaining or repairing your boat in exotic places." Most cruisers we know would assert that cruising is much more than that but will concede that the statement has some validity. Please join us to hear several local cruisers regale us with their stories of what broke or went wrong and had to be fixed in less than perfect circumstances. Learn how resilient and creative boaters can be when the situation requires it and commiserate with stories of your own.