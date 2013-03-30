Calendar » America’s Teaching Zoo Spring Spectacular

March 30, 2013 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

America's Teaching Zoo will be hosting our annual Spring Spectacular event! Please join us for 3 exciting weekends of themed wildlife shows, animal attractions, games, prizes, vendors, food and much more. A great time will be had by all! In conjuction with Spring Spectacular, on March 24 we will be celebrating the 90th birthday of Clarence, the Galapagos tortoise. Event will be held on the weekends of: March 23 & 24, March 30 & 31, April 6 & 7. For more info call 805-378-1441 or visit www.moorparkcollege.edu/zoo.