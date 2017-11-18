Amilia K Spicer at Lobero Theatre
It may be her haunting, husky voice that first grabs a listener, the way it glides over melodies like smoke, but it’s the songwriting that Amilia K. Spicer really wants you to hear. It fuses together the different places she calls home: Raised in rural Pennyslvania, currently residing in California, spending half the year in Austin, the topography covers languid farm landscapes, red dirt Americana, and an occasional turn down a dark alley with flickering neon.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: MHP123
- Starts: November 18, 2017 8:00 pm
- Price: $40 ($45 same day)
- Location: Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://www.lobero.org/events/slh41-jeffrey-halford-healers-amilia-k-spicer/