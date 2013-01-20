Calendar » Amitayus Long Life Retreat

Please join us for this short Sunday afternoon retreat on Buddha Amitayus, the Buddha of long life and special wisdom. We all need a long life to allow us to practice Dharma (Buddha’s teachings), and to attain liberation and enlightenment. Without a long life we lose our opportunity to take the essence of our precious human life. To overcome this obstacle we need to increase our life-span and our wisdom, and the principle method for doing this is the yoga of Buddha Amitayus.