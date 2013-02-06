AMOUR Film Screening
AMOUR, Austria AMOUR is part of the “FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION” film series, featuring all five of the 2013 Oscar-nominated Foreign Language feature films throughout the month of February. Enjoy this rare opportunity to see all five nominated films at UCSB’s state-of-the-art Pollock Theater (near the central bus loop on campus.) Save 40% by purchasing a Gold Pass to see all five films for $30. Tickets and information www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/Pollock
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pollock
- Starts: February 6, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $10 general/ $5 students
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/Pollock