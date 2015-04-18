Calendar » An acoustic evening with Paul Barrere and Fred Tackett (the guitarists of LITTLE FEAT) with Inara Ge

April 18, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Paul Barrère and Fred Tackett are guitar players.

In fact they are the guitar players with the legendary band Little Feat…

Now they have joined forces to form an acoustic duet that will quite frankly blow you away. Performing songs from their Little Feat catalogue and more with a decidedly different twist.

They first played together on the album ”Dixie Chicken“ some thirty-five years ago and since then have played together or individually on numerous recording sessions for Little Feat and countless others including Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Dionne Farris, and the Wallflowers, to name a few.

Inara George is a singer-songwriter and musician, one half of The Bird and the Bee and a member of The Living Sisters.