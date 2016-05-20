Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 5:31 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

An Act of Love - the Santa Barbara Premiere

May 20, 2016 from 6:30 p.m.

Spectrum Ministries and PFLAG Santa Barbara are thrilled to invite you to the Santa Barbara premiere of AN ACT OF LOVE, the new documentary about Reverend Frank Schaefer's journey as a powerful ally of the LGBTQ community. A Q&A with Rev. Frank will follow the film.

Admission is free.

Questions? Email [email protected]
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Spectrum Ministries, PFLAG Santa Barbara
  • Starts: May 20, 2016 6:30 p.m.
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: St. Michael's University Church, 6586 Picasso Road
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/828895407254645/
  • Sponsors: Spectrum Ministries, PFLAG Santa Barbara
 
 
 