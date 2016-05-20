An Act of Love - the Santa Barbara Premiere
May 20, 2016 from 6:30 p.m.
Spectrum Ministries and PFLAG Santa Barbara are thrilled to invite you to the Santa Barbara premiere of AN ACT OF LOVE, the new documentary about Reverend Frank Schaefer's journey as a powerful ally of the LGBTQ community. A Q&A with Rev. Frank will follow the film.
Admission is free.
Questions? Email [email protected]
Event Details
Organizer/Sponsor: Spectrum Ministries, PFLAG Santa Barbara
- Starts: May 20, 2016 6:30 p.m.
- Price: FREE
- Location: St. Michael's University Church, 6586 Picasso Road
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/828895407254645/
