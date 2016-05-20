Calendar » An Act of Love - the Santa Barbara Premiere

May 20, 2016 from 6:30 p.m.

Spectrum Ministries and PFLAG Santa Barbara are thrilled to invite you to the Santa Barbara premiere of AN ACT OF LOVE, the new documentary about Reverend Frank Schaefer's journey as a powerful ally of the LGBTQ community. A Q&A with Rev. Frank will follow the film.



Admission is free.



Questions? Email [email protected]

